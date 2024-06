Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia at around 03:00 on the night of 31 May-1 June.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in almost all Ukrainian oblasts due to the launch manoeuvres of Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers.

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia again at around 03:30.

