The settlement of Velyka Oleksandrivka (Kherson Oblast). Photo: DeepStateMap

A local resident of the settlement of Velyka Oleksandrivka (Kherson Oblast) was injured in a Russian bombardment on Saturday (1 June).

Source: Kherson Oblast State Administration

Details: The local authorities reported in the evening that the attack took place around 10:00.

The woman, 50, was diagnosed with contusion. The injured was hospitalised.

