Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 2 June 2024, 07:32
Ukraine’s defence forces have destroyed 24 out of 25 Shaheds launched by the Russians on the night of 1-2 June. The Russians also attacked with two missiles.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force

Quote: "On the night of 1-2 June 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-K cruise missile from Crimea in the direction of Kharkiv Oblast, an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from occupied Donetsk Oblast, and 25 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and somewhere around Yeisk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia)."

Details: The Ukrainian air defenders shot down 24 Shaheds in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia oblasts.

Oleshchuk added that the attack was repelled by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, with the use of electronic warfare equipment.

