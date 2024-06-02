All Sections
Case of former Saeima deputy on justification of Russian war crimes brought to court in Latvia

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 2 June 2024, 15:17
The flag of Latvia. Stock photo: Getty Images

A criminal case against former Saeima deputy Glorija Grevcova for justifying Russia's war crimes and inciting national hatred has been brought to court in Latvia.

Source: Latvian Prosecutor General's Office, as quoted by Delfi, European Pravda reports

Details: According to the indictment, Glorija Grevtsova has posted content deliberately aimed at publicly justifying and denying war crimes and crimes against humanity and peace in Ukraine committed by the Russian Federation.

Grevtsova's posts on social media were accessible to a large number of people with unlimited possibilities for further distribution.

The former MP posted provocative statements about the war in Ukraine, expressed a negative attitude towards Ukraine and Ukrainians, as well as direct support and justification of the Russian Federation's war in Ukraine.

The case will be heard in the Riga City Court. Grevtsova pleads not guilty.

She has been convicted in a criminal case for providing false information about herself to the Central Election Commission. Following her conviction, Grevtsova lost her mandate as a member of the Saeima.

Recently, due to threats to national security, Lithuania deported Russian citizen Vladimir Vodo, who had lived in Lithuania for 35 years, to Russia.

Subjects: Latvia
