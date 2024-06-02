All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 2 June 2024, 18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
In 2022, in order to rescue Diana from occupation, Anatolii joined Ukraine’s Armed Forces Photo: pavliuk.yuliia/Instagram

Anatolii, a 22-year-old soldier, has proposed to his sweetheart Diana. Prior to this, he took up arms in order to free her from Russian occupation. 

When the full-scale war began in 2022, the woman found herself in Russian occupation. However, she is now a serviceman, and Anatolii and Diana work together in the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Yuliia Pavliuk, the head of the Central Regional Centre of the Coordination Headquarters, shared a video of the couple's heartwarming moment.

Advertisement:
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Допис, поширений Юлія Павлюк (@pavliuk.yuliia)

The event occurred during a performance by a singer known as Adam. The footage shows Diana entering the stage first, followed by her boyfriend. He brings her a bouquet of roses, gets down on one knee, and holds out a ring. The astonished girl says "yes".

According to Yuliia Pavliuk, Anatolii spent a year in the hot spots of the Russian-Ukrainian front, particularly in Avdiivka.

"Every day is filled with fear and uncertainty, but the thought of his loved ones gave Anatolii the strength to go on," she added.

The couple are now working together to free Ukrainian servicemen and civilians from captivity.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: