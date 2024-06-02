Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video

In 2022, in order to rescue Diana from occupation, Anatolii joined Ukraine’s Armed Forces Photo: pavliuk.yuliia/Instagram

Anatolii, a 22-year-old soldier, has proposed to his sweetheart Diana. Prior to this, he took up arms in order to free her from Russian occupation.

When the full-scale war began in 2022, the woman found herself in Russian occupation. However, she is now a serviceman, and Anatolii and Diana work together in the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Yuliia Pavliuk, the head of the Central Regional Centre of the Coordination Headquarters, shared a video of the couple's heartwarming moment.

The event occurred during a performance by a singer known as Adam. The footage shows Diana entering the stage first, followed by her boyfriend. He brings her a bouquet of roses, gets down on one knee, and holds out a ring. The astonished girl says "yes".

According to Yuliia Pavliuk, Anatolii spent a year in the hot spots of the Russian-Ukrainian front, particularly in Avdiivka.

"Every day is filled with fear and uncertainty, but the thought of his loved ones gave Anatolii the strength to go on," she added.

The couple are now working together to free Ukrainian servicemen and civilians from captivity.

