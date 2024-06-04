Ukrainian defenders down two Iskander-K cruise missiles and two drones overnight

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 3-4 June with two Iskander-K cruise missiles and attacked Ukraine’s north with four drones; both missiles and two of the drones were shot down.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "Both missiles were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force.

In addition, around midnight, the enemy used four unmanned aerial vehicles (type to be determined) in the north. Two of them were destroyed by units of the mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces in Chernihiv Oblast, and two more ceased to exist on their own."

Details: The Russians reportedly launched the Iskanders from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Background:

The sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro after an air-raid warning had been issued due to the threat of the use of ballistic weapons on the night of 3-4 June.

Later, it became known that the Russians had attacked the city of Dnipro with missiles on the night of 3-4 June. Six people, including children, had been injured and civilian infrastructure and vehicles had been damaged as a result of falling wreckage from intercepted targets.

