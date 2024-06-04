Up to 4,000 soldiers to protect Peace Summit in Switzerland

The Swiss army began providing security on Monday, 3 June for the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland at the Bürgenstock mountain resort near the city of Lucerne.

Details: Up to 4,000 military personnel from the Swiss Armed Forces will assist in various tasks from 5 to 19 June, including security, surveillance, command support and logistics.

The authorities are also stepping up measures to protect the airspace. The government has implemented airspace restrictions at the request of the canton of Nidwalden.

The Peace Summit in Switzerland will take place on 15-16 June.

Background:

John Kirby, ​​US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, stressed that the United States' support for Ukraine would remain unchanged, regardless of who represents the US at the planned Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The White House announced that US Vice President Kamala Harris and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan would represent the US at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland on 15-16 June.

The media reported that US President Joe Biden had scheduled pre-election events in California in mid-June, so neither he nor Vice President Kamala Harris would be able to participate in the conference in Switzerland.

In total, 107 countries and organisations have confirmed their participation in the summit.

