Ukraine exports record 108,000 tonnes of sugar in May

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 4 June 2024, 10:45
Sugar. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine exported a record 108,000 tonnes of sugar in May, of which 65% was sent to the EU and 35% to other countries.

Source: Ukrtsukor, National Association of Sugar Producers of Ukraine

Details: Yana Kavushevska, acting head of the board of the association, said that in May, Ukraine exported 65% of sugar to the EU and 35% to other countries. In total, last month’s exports reached a record level of 108,000 tonnes.

"On 30 May, the government introduced restrictions on the export of Ukrainian sugar to the EU, but I am pleased that our producers have restored routes not only to Europe, but also to the global market (to the countries of the Mediterranean and West Africa)," Kavushevska said.

The last sugar beet season was not bad, and she believes that sugar beet will remain in the top 3 crops in terms of profitability and can become a good alternative to grain.

Background: The Cabinet of Ministers (the government) reduced the quota for sugar exports to EU countries to zero; that is, it stopped exports until the end of the year.

