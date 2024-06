Russian forces struck the coastal zone of Kherson.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Kherson under enemy fire! Explosions can be heard in the coastal areas of the city."

Previously: On 4 June, an elderly woman was killed as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Veletenske in Kherson Oblast.

