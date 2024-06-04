Man injured in detonation of explosive device in Kherson

A 50-year-old resident of Kherson has been injured due to an explosion of an unknown object.

Source: the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A man lit a fire near the house in which an explosive detonated."

Details: Reportedly, the man was hospitalised with a blast injury and burns to his chest, abdomen and arms. The medics are providing him with necessary aid.

