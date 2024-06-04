All Sections
Spanish Senate recognises Holodomor to be genocide of Ukrainian people

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 4 June 2024, 21:05
The Foreign Affairs Committee of Spain has adopted a resolution urging the government to recognise the Holodomor of 1932-33 (man-made famine arranged by the Soviet authorities – ed.) as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the website of the Spanish Senate

Details: Twenty-nine members of the Committee voted for adoption of the resolution, two abstained, but there were no votes against it.

In its resolution, the committee urged the Spanish government to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine clearly and decisively, demand immediate end of this military aggression, and support the supply of material resources, including military resources, logistic support and training that Spain can provide in coordination with Ukraine’s European and international partners for the legitimate protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Moreover, the decree demands that forcible displacement and deportation of Ukrainian children be recognised and condemned jointly with other international partners in order to bring the children back to Ukraine.

The senators also urged the government to recognise and condemn the Holodomor as an act of genocide of the Ukrainian people by the Soviet Union in the past.

"The invasion of Ukraine is an attack on the values of freedom, progress and peace European democracies are based on.

Spain must facilitate initiatives aimed at ending the conflict,", Teresa-Maria Belmonte, author of the statement, said.

Background: The Committee for Foreign Affairs of the Congress of the Lower Chamber of the Spanish Parliament supported the resolution regarding recognising Holodomor of 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people with a prevailing majority of votes at a meeting on 14 May.

As of now, Holodomor has been recognised as the genocide of the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of about 30 countries of the world, as well as by the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

