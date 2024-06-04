All Sections
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 1 person and injure 3 more

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 4 June 2024, 23:54
Explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked the border areas of Sumy Oblast 36 times on 4 June, killing one person and injuring three more.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Two people were injured in Khotin hromada due to a Russian FPV drone attack and fire from mortars. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Russians attacked Seredyna-Buda hromada using mortars and artillery. One person was killed.

One person was injured as a result of the Russian attack on an industrial infrastructure facility in Konotop hromada.

Quote: "Yunakivka hromada: a UAV dropped a VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenade (one explosion) and there was an FPV drone attack (three explosions).

Mykolaiv hromada: artillery (two explosions) and mortar (three explosions) attacks.

Bilopillia hromada: an FPV drone attack (five explosions), mortar (five explosions) and artillery (five explosions) attacks and a UAV dropping VOGs (three explosions) were recorded.

Krasnopillia hromada: a UAV dropped VOGs (nine explosions). The Russians also fired mortars (seven explosions) and artillery (two explosions).

Svesa hromada: an attack with the use of a Lancet UAV was recorded (two explosions).

Esman hromada: there was mortar fire (four explosions).

Shalyhyne hromada: there was artillery shelling (three explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka hromada: a grenade launcher attack (four explosions) and an FPV drone attack (one explosion) were conducted.

Nova Sloboda hromada: fire from a multiple-launch rocket system (nine explosions) was recorded."

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackwar
