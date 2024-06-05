All Sections
Russia loses 1,280 soldiers and 40 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 5 June 2024, 08:01
Stock Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russian forces have lost 1,280 soldiers and about 200 pieces of military equipment over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • 513,700 (+1,280) military personnel;
  • 7,806 (+12) tanks;
  • 15,036 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 13,385 (+40) artillery systems;
  • 1,092 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 830 (+3) air defence systems;
  • 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 10,805 (+39) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,270 (+2) cruise missiles;
  • 27 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 18,297 (+69) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,223 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.

 The data is being confirmed.

