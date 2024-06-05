Russia loses 1,280 soldiers and 40 artillery systems over past day
Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 08:01
The Russian forces have lost 1,280 soldiers and about 200 pieces of military equipment over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 513,700 (+1,280) military personnel;
- 7,806 (+12) tanks;
- 15,036 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
- 13,385 (+40) artillery systems;
- 1,092 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 830 (+3) air defence systems;
- 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 10,805 (+39) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,270 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 27 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 18,297 (+69) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,223 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
