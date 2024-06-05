Russia loses 1,280 soldiers and 40 artillery systems over past day

Stock Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russian forces have lost 1,280 soldiers and about 200 pieces of military equipment over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

513,700 (+1,280) military personnel;

7,806 (+12) tanks;

15,036 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;

13,385 (+40) artillery systems;

1,092 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

830 (+3) air defence systems;

357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

10,805 (+39) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,270 (+2) cruise missiles;

27 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

18,297 (+69) vehicles and tankers;

2,223 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

