Ukrainians might spend significant part of daytime without light until winter

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 5 June 2024, 11:57
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainians are likely to go without light for most of daytime until winter due to Russian shelling of Ukraine's electricity generation infrastructure.

Source: Financial Times

Details: Russia's initial aerial bombing campaign, launched in the winter of 2022-2023, targeted the country's electrical grid, which officials and experts thought could be quickly restored. However, the most recent shelling concentrates on thermal and hydroelectric power stations, which will be significantly more difficult and costly to repair, rebuild, or replace.

Quote: "One Ukrainian government official described Saturday’s assault as ‘devastating’ while another said it was likely to mean that by winter residents would be spending a vast majority of their day without electricity," the newspaper writes.

Background:

  • Earlier it was reported that Russia destroyed 9.2GW of Ukrainian power generation capacity.
  • Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that the long-term consequences of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector will require savings in the coming years.
  • Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has destroyed more than half of the country’s electricity production, Ukraine's generation has fallen from 55 to 20 GW.

