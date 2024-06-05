Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief assesses situation on battlefield, believes Ukraine has chance to improve it

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, stated that Russian forces are attempting to advance on four fronts; but, despite the difficult circumstances, the Ukrainian army has a chance to shift the situation to its advantage.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "I once again worked on Kharkiv and Kupiansk fronts in the East, where active hostilities are taking place.

The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations, with the primary concentration on the Kurakhiv, Pokrovsk, Kupiansk, and Kharkiv fronts. They also undertake intensive assault operations in Vovchansk and the fringes of Chasiv Yar to capture and hold these two settlements."

Details: Syrskyi also reports that on other fronts, the Russians are undertaking offensive operations with the "intention of stretching the line of the active front and fettering the Armed Forces of Ukraine." On the Kharkiv front, they are unsuccessfully attempting to move towards Lyptsi while suffering considerable losses.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, the main mission of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Vovchansk is to halt the Russian forces, inflict heavy losses upon them, and then gradually march forward. In addition, Ukrainian troops are attempting to put the Russians on the defensive in the vicinity of Kupiansk.

Quote: "My goal is to provide this front with an adequate supply of ammunition and combat-ready reserves, which will considerably improve defence.

Despite the intensity of the situation, we have the opportunity to change it in our favour. And the Defence Forces are doing everything necessary for that to happen."

On the afternoon of 5 June, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the Russians are now mostly persistent on the Pokrovsk and Kharkiv fronts of the contact line.

