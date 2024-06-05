All Sections
German Defence Minister rules out sending German troops to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 5 June 2024, 16:38
German Defence Minister rules out sending German troops to Ukraine
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Photo: Getty Images

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said during a government hearing in the Bundestag that he ruled out the possibility of sending German troops to Ukraine. 

Source: European Pravda with reference to DW

Details: Pistorius made this statement in response to a question from Rüdiger Lucassen, a member of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany party.

Lucassen asked whether the German government was aware of the debate in the European Union and France and whether the government was considering sending German troops to Ukraine.

In response, Pistorius said: "The answers to your questions are no and no."

Background: The media reported that French President Emmanuel Macron was seeking to create a coalition of states willing to send military instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers directly to Ukraine.

In his turn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposed the deployment of German soldiers in Ukraine. 

Subjects: Germanyaid for Ukraine
Germany
