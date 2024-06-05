Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar, which helps to return Ukrainian children from Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Qatar for talks with the country's emir.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote: "I arrived in Qatar to hold talks with my friend, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Qatar assists Ukraine in returning children abducted by Russia.

Advertisement:

We will discuss these efforts, which are both ongoing within the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and will be on the agenda for the Peace Summit."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Qatar has been actively participating in the preparation of the upcoming Peace Summit and should become one of the Middle East's voices for bringing people home, global food security, and nuclear and energy security.

The sides plan to discuss a variety of bilateral economic and security concerns.

Support UP or become our patron!