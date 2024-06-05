All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two men injured in attack on Nikopol district – photos

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 5 June 2024, 19:16
Two men injured in attack on Nikopol district – photos
Aftermath of the attacks on Nikopol district on 5 June. Photo: Serii Lysak

Russian troops have shelled the Nikopol district with artillery three times and attacked 10 times with kamikaze drones on 5 June. Two men have been injured as a result of the attacks.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians attacked the city of Nikopol, and Myrove and Pokrovske hromadas. Two men, aged 24 and 48, were wounded. They will be treated at home." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Advertisement:

 
Aftermath of the attacks on Nikopol district on 5 June
Photo: Serii Lysak
 
Aftermath of the attacks on Nikopol district on 5 June
Photo: Serii Lysak

"A five-storey building, more than 15 private houses and four outbuildings were damaged. A loader, a bus and several cars were damaged. Two cars caught fire, and the firefighters extinguished the fires".

 
Aftermath of the attacks on Nikopol district on 5 June
Photo: Serii Lysak

Details: In addition, Lysak reported that an administrative building, a library, two shops, a canteen, a religious institution and four buildings that were not in use were damaged. A greenhouse, garages, a gas pipeline and power lines were also damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NikopolDnipropetrovsk Oblastattackwar
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
Nikopol
Russian forces damage infrastructure facility in Nikopol – photos
Man injured in Russian attack on Nikopol – photos
Russians hit Nikopol district, damaging company premises and houses – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: