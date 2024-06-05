Two men injured in attack on Nikopol district – photos

Aftermath of the attacks on Nikopol district on 5 June. Photo: Serii Lysak

Russian troops have shelled the Nikopol district with artillery three times and attacked 10 times with kamikaze drones on 5 June. Two men have been injured as a result of the attacks.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians attacked the city of Nikopol, and Myrove and Pokrovske hromadas. Two men, aged 24 and 48, were wounded. They will be treated at home." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

"A five-storey building, more than 15 private houses and four outbuildings were damaged. A loader, a bus and several cars were damaged. Two cars caught fire, and the firefighters extinguished the fires".

Details: In addition, Lysak reported that an administrative building, a library, two shops, a canteen, a religious institution and four buildings that were not in use were damaged. A greenhouse, garages, a gas pipeline and power lines were also damaged.

