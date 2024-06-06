All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US House of Representatives believes that US should give Ukraine freedom of action in use of weapons

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 6 June 2024, 08:28
US House of Representatives believes that US should give Ukraine freedom of action in use of weapons
Mike Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, believes that the current approach of "partial authorisations" for Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons is wrong and plans to discuss this issue with the White House.

Source: Johnson in a comment to Holos Ameryky (Voice of America)

Details: Johnson said that the White House should not engage in micromanagement and that he would raise this issue in a dialogue with the Biden administration.

Advertisement:

"I don't believe that we should be micromanaging the war effort in Ukraine. I think that we need to give them the weapons that are necessary to defend themselves and push back the Russians. So I oppose the President [Biden] on that. I continue to say it, and I will again. We will have conversations with the White House about it," Johnson said.

Earlier, Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives also expressed hope that all restrictions on the use of US weapons against Russia would be lifted.

Recently, Republican Congressman Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, said that the US administration's logic makes it difficult for Ukraine to use what the US provides effectively. 

"We allocated this money to arm Ukraine so that they could win this war. And every time we limit or restrain them, it goes against the intent of Congress... Jake Sullivan [White House National Security Adviser – ed.] has been using this half-hearted approach for the last two years," McCaul commented, recalling how in the early stages of the full-scale war, all types of weapons were considered "too provocative."

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAweaponsUkrainewar
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
USA
Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House
Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico
Ukraine's first strikes on Russia with American weapons confirmed – AP
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: