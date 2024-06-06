All Sections
US does not believe permission to strike targets in Russia will escalate war – State Department

Andrii SynyavskyiThursday, 6 June 2024, 09:59
US does not believe permission to strike targets in Russia will escalate war – State Department
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State has stated that granting permission for Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory will not escalate the level of the war.

Source: Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, at a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Asked whether Washington believed that its permission for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American weapons escalated the situation, the State Department spokesperson replied: "We do not." 

Quote: "We will continue to take appropriate actions to respond to what President Putin has done, to allow Ukraine to defend itself. But again, it’s Russia that’s the aggressor here," Miller noted.

He emphasised that it is Russia that is moving its military equipment to the border and using it to attack civilian targets, so the US believes that Ukraine should have the ability to defend itself. 

"I would say it is Vladimir Putin that has continually escalated this conflict over and over again, including by these latest actions. And we think this [providing Ukraine with the permission to use US-supplied weapons – ed.] is an appropriate response," Miller stated.

Background:

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraineweaponswar
