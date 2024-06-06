Security Service detains pro-Russian figure spying on Ukrainian military in Vovchansk

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a Russian informant who was spying on the locations of Ukrainian troops defending Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: SSU

Quote: "The collaborator of the aggressor [state] tracked the precise timing and flight directions of Ukrainian attack helicopters, which provide air cover for ground [units of the] Defence Forces.

Advertisement:

The enemy was also interested in the combat positions of Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance and heavy artillery units, which kept the assault groups of the occupiers under fire control.

The intelligence gathered was necessary for the Russians for new attempts to capture the city and further advance on the Kharkiv front."

Details: To carry out the Russians' task, the man patrolled the territory of Vovchansk and adjacent villages, where he recorded the geolocations of Ukrainian defenders.

He also acquired the information he was interested in while having small talks with the locals.

Afterwards, he passed the obtained information to the Russian intelligence service over the phone.

The SSU detained him in his own residence.

The service’s counter-intelligence said the detainee is an ideological supporter of Ruscism, whom the Russian military intelligence remotely recruited in 2023.

He became involved in active reconnaissance and subversive activities in favour of the Russians during the repeated Russian advances in Kharkiv Oblast.

SSU investigators have informed the suspect that he has been suspected on the charges under Article 114-2.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information about the movements, actions, or locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where it's possible identifying them in the field).

The detainee is in custody and faces up to 8 years in prison.

Support UP or become our patron!