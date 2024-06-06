Police and volunteers save 13 animals from border areas in Kharkiv Oblast – video

Police officers and volunteers have saved 13 animals from a shelter in the village of Cherkaskі Tyshky in Lyptsi hromada, which is constantly being attacked by the Russians [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police

Details: Robert Sargsyan, a volunteer of the Animals 911 Ukraine organisation and a dog handler, revealed that volunteers managed to evacuate six cats and seven dogs. Volodymyr Markov, the assistant to the Head of the National Police Department of Kharkiv Oblast, helped them with this.

"The village of Cherkaski Tyshky is under constant attack, so the animals needed help. We went there together with the volunteers and evacuated them," Robert said.

The saved cats and dogs were taken to a relatively safe area of Kharkiv Oblast. They have been placed in animal shelters.

"Luckily, there were no serious health problems or injuries. We provided them with proper care and veterinarian aid. They were also vaccinated against rabies," the volunteer said.

The volunteers will soon start looking for new homes for these animals, because cats and dogs should have a home.

"We have special groups on social media and a whole team of people who search for homes for saved animals. The announcements with photos of cats and dogs are posted there to find their new owners," Sargsyan explained.

The situation is complicated in Lyptsi hromada, he adds.

"Veterinarian clinics and shops do not work due to frequent Russian attacks, there are no medics [veterinarians – ed.], and there are very few people in general. The animals are suffering. We provided the people who stayed [in Lyptsi hromada] with veterinarian medicine and food for the animals," Sargsyan noted.

In total, the Animals 911 Ukraine organisation has evacuated over 2,000 animals since the beginning of the full-scale war.

"We do not only evacuate them but also take care of them, vaccinate them, tag them and sterilise them. Every day we make an effort so that each animal is satisfied and happy," Sargsyan said.

Background: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia explained how the war affected animals’ lives and the protection of animals in Ukraine.

