All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Police and volunteers save 13 animals from border areas in Kharkiv Oblast – video

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 6 June 2024, 15:40
Police and volunteers save 13 animals from border areas in Kharkiv Oblast – video
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Police

Police officers and volunteers have saved 13 animals from a shelter in the village of Cherkaskі Tyshky in Lyptsi hromada, which is constantly being attacked by the Russians [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police

Details: Robert Sargsyan, a volunteer of the Animals 911 Ukraine organisation and a dog handler, revealed that volunteers managed to evacuate six cats and seven dogs. Volodymyr Markov, the assistant to the Head of the National Police Department of Kharkiv Oblast, helped them with this.

Advertisement:

"The village of Cherkaski Tyshky is under constant attack, so the animals needed help. We went there together with the volunteers and evacuated them," Robert said.

The saved cats and dogs were taken to a relatively safe area of Kharkiv Oblast. They have been placed in animal shelters.

"Luckily, there were no serious health problems or injuries. We provided them with proper care and veterinarian aid. They were also vaccinated against rabies," the volunteer said.

The volunteers will soon start looking for new homes for these animals, because cats and dogs should have a home.

"We have special groups on social media and a whole team of people who search for homes for saved animals. The announcements with photos of cats and dogs are posted there to find their new owners," Sargsyan explained.

The situation is complicated in Lyptsi hromada, he adds.

"Veterinarian clinics and shops do not work due to frequent Russian attacks, there are no medics [veterinarians – ed.], and there are very few people in general. The animals are suffering. We provided the people who stayed [in Lyptsi hromada] with veterinarian medicine and food for the animals," Sargsyan noted.

In total, the Animals 911 Ukraine organisation has evacuated over 2,000 animals since the beginning of the full-scale war.

"We do not only evacuate them but also take care of them, vaccinate them, tag them and sterilise them. Every day we make an effort so that each animal is satisfied and happy," Sargsyan said.

Anyone can join the effort to help animals and those who save them by clicking this link.

Background: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia explained how the war affected animals’ lives and the protection of animals in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrainian marines capture group of Russian assault troopers in Vovchansk – video
Security Service detains pro-Russian figure spying on Ukrainian military in Vovchansk
Russian soldier who hid for three weeks captured by Ukraine's border guards in Vovchansk
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: