Russians attacks Sumy Oblast 14 times on 7 June

Aftermath of the attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked six hromadas in Sumy Oblast 14 times over the past day. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 54 explosions were recorded. Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Shalyhyne, Esman and Velyka Pysarivka hromadas came under fire."

Details: The Russians shelled Bilopillia hromada with artillery (five explosions).

The Russians hit Krasnopillia hromada with mortars and artillery (20 explosions).

Mortar attacks (two explosions) were recorded in Znob-Novhorodske hromada.

Fire from mortars and artillery (15 explosions) was recorded in Shalyhyne hromada.

The Russians attacked Esman hromada with an FPV drone and mortars (three explosions).

The Russians used three air-dropped mines and shelled Velyka Pysarivka hromada with artillery.

