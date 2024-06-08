Zelenskyy shares frank assessment with Biden about what's going on – Senior White House official

During the talks between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States in Paris, Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a very frank assessment of the situation on the battlefield.

Source: John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "I mean, he [Zelenskyy] shared a very frank assessment with President Biden about what’s going on and the pressure that they [Ukrainians] remain under, particularly in the east, in Donbas."

Details: Kirby noted that he would not discuss the conversation between the presidents in more detail and would not discuss things "that might make it harder for Ukraine to defend itself on the battlefield".

At the same time, he stressed that the US assistance packages for the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already allowed the Ukrainian side to gain some advantages and have been able to hinder the advance of Russian troops, especially near Kharkiv. Nevertheless, Kirby said that considerable efforts were still needed to push the Russians back.

"And the President, as you heard publicly, and he certainly did this privately, assured President Zelenskyy that they’ll continue to have our support," Kirby said.

