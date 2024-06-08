All Sections
Ukraine's air defence downs guided missile and 9 out of 13 Russian Shahed drones

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 8 June 2024, 07:32
9 Russian Shahed drones and a missile were downed as of 7:00 on 8 June. Photo: UKraine’s Air Force

Ukrainian defenders destroyed nine Russian Shahed drones and a Kh-59 guided missile on the night of 7-8 June.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy launched a Kh-59 guided missile from Russia’s Kursk Oblast and deployed 13 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from Kursk Oblast and Cape Chauda in Crimea on the night of 7-8 June 2024."

Details: Oleshchuk added that as a result of the combat efforts of the mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defence forces and the electronic warfare units of the Air Force, nine Shaheds and one Kh-59 missile were downed within Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

