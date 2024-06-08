Russians attack Kupiansk and surrounding settlements several times
Saturday, 8 June 2024, 09:00
The Russians have attacked the Kupiansk district several times in the evening of 7 June and on the night of 7-8 June, injuring a person.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: The Russians started attacking Kupiansk at 22:00 on Friday evening. They damaged four buildings and injured one person.
Within an hour, the Russian military attacked the village of Shevchenkove with UAVs, damaging a car.
A house in the village of Senkove was damaged in a Russian attack at around 02:00.
