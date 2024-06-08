Biden and Macron meet in Paris to talk, among other things, about Israel and Ukraine – Reuters

Just after commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, French President Emmanuel Macron will host US President Joe Biden on Saturday (8 June) for a state visit marked by a parade, as well as talks on trade, Israel and Ukraine.

Details: Both presidents, who have warm relations despite past tensions over a submarine deal with Australia, will attend a welcoming ceremony with their wives near the iconic Arc de Triomphe and a parade on the Champs-Élysées, followed by political talks and a dinner.

Biden hosted Macron for a state visit at the White House in 2022.

"France is ... our oldest and one of our deepest allies. And this will be an important moment to affirm that alliance and also look to the future and what we have to accomplish together," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said to reporters earlier this week.

Sullivan noted that talks between the two presidents will touch on Russia's war against Ukraine, Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and political issues ranging from climate change to AI and supply chains.

White House spokesperson John Kirby stated that the countries will announce plans for joint work on ensuring maritime security. Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard and the French Navy will discuss enhancing cooperation.

Biden and Macron are also expected to discuss strengthening NATO. They both pledged their countries' support for Ukraine, although they have not yet agreed on a plan to use frozen Russian assets to assist Kyiv.

Background:

On 7 June, US President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, where he apologised for the months-long delay by the US Congress in approving the latest aid package, and Zelenskyy addressed the French National Assembly.

Biden called on Western countries to continue supporting Ukraine during a speech at the American cemetery in Normandy on Thursday, 6 June, the anniversary of the Allied landings on the French beaches in World War II to fight the Nazi occupiers.

Zelenskyy also met with Macron in Paris on Friday. The presidents signed agreements to provide help for the repair of Ukrainian essential infrastructure.

Macron stated that at least five other countries have agreed to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian troops.

