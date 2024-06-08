All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Biden and Macron meet in Paris to talk, among other things, about Israel and Ukraine – Reuters

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 8 June 2024, 09:16
Biden and Macron meet in Paris to talk, among other things, about Israel and Ukraine – Reuters
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Just after commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, French President Emmanuel Macron will host US President Joe Biden on Saturday (8 June) for a state visit marked by a parade, as well as talks on trade, Israel and Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Both presidents, who have warm relations despite past tensions over a submarine deal with Australia, will attend a welcoming ceremony with their wives near the iconic Arc de Triomphe and a parade on the Champs-Élysées, followed by political talks and a dinner.

Advertisement:

Biden hosted Macron for a state visit at the White House in 2022.

"France is ... our oldest and one of our deepest allies. And this will be an important moment to affirm that alliance and also look to the future and what we have to accomplish together," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said to reporters earlier this week.

Sullivan noted that talks between the two presidents will touch on Russia's war against Ukraine, Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and political issues ranging from climate change to AI and supply chains.

Advertisement:

White House spokesperson John Kirby stated that the countries will announce plans for joint work on ensuring maritime security. Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard and the French Navy will discuss enhancing cooperation.

Biden and Macron are also expected to discuss strengthening NATO. They both pledged their countries' support for Ukraine, although they have not yet agreed on a plan to use frozen Russian assets to assist Kyiv.

Background

  • On 7 June, US President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, where he apologised for the months-long delay by the US Congress in approving the latest aid package, and Zelenskyy addressed the French National Assembly.
  • Biden called on Western countries to continue supporting Ukraine during a speech at the American cemetery in Normandy on Thursday, 6 June, the anniversary of the Allied landings on the French beaches in World War II to fight the Nazi occupiers.
  • Zelenskyy also met with Macron in Paris on Friday. The presidents signed agreements to provide help for the repair of Ukrainian essential infrastructure.
  • Macron stated that at least five other countries have agreed to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian troops.

Support UP or become our patron! 

Subjects: BidenMacron
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
Biden
Zelenskyy shares frank assessment with Biden about what's going on – Senior White House official
Biden announces new aid package worth US$225 million in talks with Zelenskyy – photo
Biden thanks Ukrainians for courage and promises further support during a visit to Normandy
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Russians bombard almost 200 infrastructure facilities over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: