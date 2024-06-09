Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast 26 times over past 24 hours

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces conducted 26 attacks on 11 hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 59 explosions have been recorded. Mykolaivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Shalyhyne, Esman, Velyka Pysarivka, Krolevets and Nova Sloboda hromadas have been targeted."

Details: The Russians launched an artillery shelling and a First-Person View (FPV) drone attack on Mykolaivka hromada (3 explosions). [The figures in parentheses indicate the number of explosions caused by Russian attacks – ed.]

There was a mortar bombardment of Khotin hromada (2 explosions).

The Russians attacked Bilopillia hromada with mortars and artillery (6 explosions).

Russian forces targeted Krasnopillia hromada with artillery (11 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda hromada was subjected to an attack by an FPV drone, mortar and artillery bombardment (9 explosions).

Mortar strikes were recorded in Znob-Novhorodske hromada (3 explosions).

The Russians launched artillery strikes and an FPV drone on Shalyhyne hromada (3 explosions).

An FPV drone attack and mortar bombardment were recorded in Esman hromada (6 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was subjected to artillery shelling and an FPV drone attack (4 explosions).

The Russians targeted Krolevets hromada with artillery (2 explosions).

Russian forces deployed mortars to attack Nova Sloboda hromada (10 explosions).

