All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast 26 times over past 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 June 2024, 00:48
Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast 26 times over past 24 hours
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces conducted 26 attacks on 11 hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 59 explosions have been recorded. Mykolaivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Shalyhyne, Esman, Velyka Pysarivka, Krolevets and Nova Sloboda hromadas have been targeted."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians launched an artillery shelling and a First-Person View (FPV) drone attack on Mykolaivka hromada (3 explosions). [The figures in parentheses indicate the number of explosions caused by Russian attacks – ed.]

There was a mortar bombardment of Khotin hromada (2 explosions).

The Russians attacked Bilopillia hromada with mortars and artillery (6 explosions).

Advertisement:

Russian forces targeted Krasnopillia hromada with artillery (11 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda hromada was subjected to an attack by an FPV drone, mortar and artillery bombardment (9 explosions).

Mortar strikes were recorded in Znob-Novhorodske hromada (3 explosions).

The Russians launched artillery strikes and an FPV drone on Shalyhyne hromada (3 explosions).

An FPV drone attack and mortar bombardment were recorded in Esman hromada (6 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was subjected to artillery shelling and an FPV drone attack (4 explosions).

The Russians targeted Krolevets hromada with artillery (2 explosions).

Russian forces deployed mortars to attack Nova Sloboda hromada (10 explosions).

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackexplosion
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians attacks Sumy Oblast 14 times on 7 June
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 1 person and injure 3 more
Russian forces attack manufacturing facility in Konotop, Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Nearly 200 infrastructure facilities bombarded by Russians over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: