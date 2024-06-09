Russia continues deporting Ukrainians from occupied Kherson Oblast
The National Resistance Centre has reported cases of eviction of Ukrainians from their own homes in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.
Source: National Resistance Centre (NRC)
Quote: "In the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast, cases of local collaborators evicting Ukrainians from their homes have been recorded again. Under various pretexts: evacuation due to bombardments, threats of natural disaster, or simply threatening them with mobilisation or prison."
Details: The NRC notes that local accomplices of the occupation authorities are resettling Russian soldiers in vacated apartments or houses.
Quote: "By the way, this is another scheme to encourage people to join the ranks of the invader's army - promises to solve housing issues at the expense of the occupied territories and property of the civilian population."
Details: The NRC adds that, in addition to the resettlement operation, there is an increase in checkpoints at the entrances to the settlements of occupied Kherson Oblast.
Quote: "There are cases when the enemy closes the entrance to a particular village or city. This is done to hide their crimes and prevent people from returning to their homes."
Details: The NRC reiterates that the Russians have been deporting Ukrainians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. It is known that, in total, Ukrainians have been resettled to 55 oblasts of the Russian Federation.
