All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia continues deporting Ukrainians from occupied Kherson Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 June 2024, 01:56
Russia continues deporting Ukrainians from occupied Kherson Oblast
A Russian soldier. Stock photo: Getty Images

The National Resistance Centre has reported cases of eviction of Ukrainians from their own homes in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Centre (NRC)

Quote: "In the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast, cases of local collaborators evicting Ukrainians from their homes have been recorded again. Under various pretexts: evacuation due to bombardments, threats of natural disaster, or simply threatening them with mobilisation or prison."

Advertisement:

Details: The NRC notes that local accomplices of the occupation authorities are resettling Russian soldiers in vacated apartments or houses.

Quote: "By the way, this is another scheme to encourage people to join the ranks of the invader's army - promises to solve housing issues at the expense of the occupied territories and property of the civilian population."

Details: The NRC adds that, in addition to the resettlement operation, there is an increase in checkpoints at the entrances to the settlements of occupied Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There are cases when the enemy closes the entrance to a particular village or city. This is done to hide their crimes and prevent people from returning to their homes."

Details: The NRC reiterates that the Russians have been deporting Ukrainians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. It is known that, in total, Ukrainians have been resettled to 55 oblasts of the Russian Federation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: occupationdeportationKherson OblastRussia
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
occupation
Russians moving troops from Kherson Oblast to Kharkiv front, Ukrainian resistance says
UK intelligence assesses new Russian measures to protect Crimean Bridge
Journalists identify two Russian soldiers involved in rape during occupation of Kyiv and Kherson oblasts – video
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Nearly 200 infrastructure facilities bombarded by Russians over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: