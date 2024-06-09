Number of casualties in Russian attack on ambulance in Kherson Oblast has increased – photo
Sunday, 9 June 2024, 14:50
The Russians dropped bombs from a drone on a team of doctors who were on their way to a call, injuring not just the driver but also a paramedic on Saturday, 9 June.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: On Saturday 8 June, the Russians dropped bombs on a group of doctors who were rushing to a call after an attack on Bilozerka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories].
It was reported that the driver had suffered an explosive injury.
However, the next day a paramedic from the medical team approached the hospital for medical assistance.
The woman was diagnosed with a contusion.
