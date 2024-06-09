Number of casualties in Russian attack on ambulance in Kherson Oblast has increased – photo

The ambulance attacked by the Russians. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

The Russians dropped bombs from a drone on a team of doctors who were on their way to a call, injuring not just the driver but also a paramedic on Saturday, 9 June.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: On Saturday 8 June, the Russians dropped bombs on a group of doctors who were rushing to a call after an attack on Bilozerka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories].

Advertisement:

It was reported that the driver had suffered an explosive injury.

However, the next day a paramedic from the medical team approached the hospital for medical assistance.

The woman was diagnosed with a contusion.

Advertisement:



The ambulance attacked by the Russians Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Support UP or become our patron!