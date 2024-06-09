Russians strike Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, damaging houses
Russian troops have dropped a guided aerial bomb on the city of Kharkiv on 9 June, hitting a private residential area and damaging houses.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration; Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram
Quote: "The occupiers struck Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb.
A fire broke out, and information about people injured and damage is being specified."
Quote by Terekhov: "There was a strike on a private residential area in Kharkiv. Several houses had been damaged. The information about possible fatalities and casualties is being specified."
Updated: Later, Syniehubov specified that the Russians had struck an open area between private houses.
Private houses and cars have been damaged. So far, there are no people who were injured in the attack.
Support UP or become our patron!