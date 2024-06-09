Macron dissolves French parliament

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he is dissolving the National Assembly and calling early parliamentary elections for 30 June and 7 July.

Source: Macron in a video message on Twitter (X), Le Figaro

Details: In the European Parliament elections, the pro-Macron list was defeated, taking half as many seats as the right-wing National Rally.

Exit polls in France predict that the National Rally, the right-wing radical party most often associated with its informal leader Marine Le Pen, will become the outright leader with an expected 31.5%. This is more than double the share of centrist and liberal politicians from Macron-supporting parties. The pro-presidential list retained second place but received only 15.2% (22.4% in the last European elections). In addition, another right-wing radical list, Reconquête, is on the verge of breaking the 5% threshold, further indicating the rise of the far right.

Advertisement:

This result "is not good for the parties that defend Europe," Macron said, adding that the far-right is gaining popularity across the continent.

Quote from Macron: "I cannot act as if nothing has happened... That is why, after the consultations provided for in Article 12 of our Constitution, I have decided to give you the choice of our parliamentary future by voting once again.

In a few minutes, I will sign a decree calling for parliamentary elections to be held on 30 June, the first round, and 7 July, the second round."

Background:

Earlier, the far-rights demanded the dissolution of the French parliament. However, the president was not obliged to do so.

In general, the pro-Ukrainian European People's Party is leading in the European elections.

Support UP or become our patron!