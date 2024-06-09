Macron dissolves French parliament
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he is dissolving the National Assembly and calling early parliamentary elections for 30 June and 7 July.
Source: Macron in a video message on Twitter (X), Le Figaro
Adresse aux Français. https://t.co/sqVqfH3gXyAdvertisement:
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 9, 2024
Details: In the European Parliament elections, the pro-Macron list was defeated, taking half as many seats as the right-wing National Rally.
Exit polls in France predict that the National Rally, the right-wing radical party most often associated with its informal leader Marine Le Pen, will become the outright leader with an expected 31.5%. This is more than double the share of centrist and liberal politicians from Macron-supporting parties. The pro-presidential list retained second place but received only 15.2% (22.4% in the last European elections). In addition, another right-wing radical list, Reconquête, is on the verge of breaking the 5% threshold, further indicating the rise of the far right.
This result "is not good for the parties that defend Europe," Macron said, adding that the far-right is gaining popularity across the continent.
Quote from Macron: "I cannot act as if nothing has happened... That is why, after the consultations provided for in Article 12 of our Constitution, I have decided to give you the choice of our parliamentary future by voting once again.
In a few minutes, I will sign a decree calling for parliamentary elections to be held on 30 June, the first round, and 7 July, the second round."
Background:
- Earlier, the far-rights demanded the dissolution of the French parliament. However, the president was not obliged to do so.
- In general, the pro-Ukrainian European People's Party is leading in the European elections.
Support UP or become our patron!