Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 19 tanks over past 24 hours
Monday, 1 July 2024, 07:10
Russian forces have lost 1,110 soldiers killed and wounded, 26 armoured combat vehicles and 19 tanks over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 543,810 (+1,110) military personnel;
- 8,099 (+19) tanks;
- 15,550 (+26) armoured combat vehicles;
- 14,599 (+66) artillery systems;
- 1,111 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 874 (+1) air defence systems;
- 360 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,620 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,333 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 19,713 (+70) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,448 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
