Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 19 tanks over past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 July 2024, 07:10
Ukrainian tank firing at a position. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have lost 1,110 soldiers killed and wounded, 26 armoured combat vehicles and 19 tanks over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 543,810 (+1,110) military personnel;
  • 8,099 (+19) tanks;
  • 15,550 (+26) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 14,599 (+66) artillery systems;
  • 1,111 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 874 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 360 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 11,620 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,333 (+2) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 19,713 (+70) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,448 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

