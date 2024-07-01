Russians drop bombs on school in Kharkiv Oblast on 1 July morning: fire breaks out – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a school in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces dropped aerial bombs on a settlement in Kurylivka hromada, Kupiansk district (Kharkiv Oblast) on the morning of 1 July, hitting a school and a local arts centre. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) in Kharkiv Oblast

Quote: "The enemy dropped aerial bombs on a frontline settlement in Kurylivka hromada of Kupiansk district around 06:00, hitting a school, a local arts centre, and a residential area, causing destruction."

Advertisement:

Details: Emergency workers reported that a fire broke out at the school premises over an area of 150 sq. m. There were no casualties.

Emergency workers and medics from the SES were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the Russian bombardment.

Support UP or become our patron!