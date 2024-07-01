Russians abduct local journalist in occupied Kakhovka for second time

Russian occupation forces have abducted Zhanna Kyselova, a journalist and editor of the Kakhovska Zoria newspaper, for the second time in the temporarily occupied town of Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kakhovka hromada (an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)

Details: The Russians reportedly abducted Kyselova from her apartment on 27 June 2024.

Kyselova's whereabouts are currently unknown.

Background: In September 2022, the Russians abducted Kyselova in the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast. The Russians held her captive for a month.

