Russian missile downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Monday, 1 July 2024, 13:53
The defence forces of Ukraine have downed a Russian Kh-59/69 missile in the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Air Command Skhid (East); Ukraine's Air Force
Quote from Lysak: "Air defence was activated in the Synelnykove district. Our forces have downed an enemy missile."
Advertisement:
Details: Air Command Skhid (East) specified that at about 13:00 on 1 July 2024, one of its units downed a guided aerial missile, likely a Kh-59/69.
The Air Force had previously reported that a high-speed target was heading to the city of Dnipro.
Support UP or become our patron!