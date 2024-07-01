All Sections
Russian missile downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 1 July 2024, 13:53
Stock photo: Getty Images

The defence forces of Ukraine have downed a Russian Kh-59/69 missile in the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Air Command Skhid (East); Ukraine's Air Force

Quote from Lysak: "Air defence was activated in the Synelnykove district. Our forces have downed an enemy missile."

Details: Air Command Skhid (East) specified that at about 13:00 on 1 July 2024, one of its units downed a guided aerial missile, likely a Kh-59/69.

The Air Force had previously reported that a high-speed target was heading to the city of Dnipro.

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblastair defence
