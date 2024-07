On Monday 1 July, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Kharkiv.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy used a guided aerial bomb to strike Kharkiv. Currently, there are no victims.

Information on the destruction is being clarified, and emergency services have left for the scene.

