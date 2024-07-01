All Sections
Russians keep destroying Donetsk Oblast: attacks on 2 districts leave 1 dead and 7 injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 1 July 2024, 17:52
Russians keep destroying Donetsk Oblast: attacks on 2 districts leave 1 dead and 7 injured
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russian occupying forces struck the Volnovakha and Pokrovsk districts of Donetsk Oblast on 1 July, killing one civilian and injuring seven more.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The investigation reports that on 1 July the Russian army attacked the village of Komar in the Volnovakha district. A 19-year-old boy was injured and hospitalised.

Russian forces struck the town of Selydove. A 55-year-old local woman was killed and a man in the same house was injured. Early reports say the Russians used UMPB D-30SN aerial bombs in the attack on civilians.

Moreover, the Russians launched a repeated attack on the town of Ukrainsk, preliminarily using an Uragan multiple-launch rocket system. As a result five locals were injured – three women and two men. They have received medical treatment.

