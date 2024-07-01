Navalnaya to head Human Rights Foundation

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, will become the head of the international human rights organisation Human Rights Foundation, replacing Garry Kasparov.

Source: Human Rights Foundation

Quote from Navalnaya: "As someone who has personally witnessed the threat dictatorships pose to our loved ones and the world at large, I am deeply honoured to take on the role of Chair of the Human Rights Foundation. In these challenging times, defending fundamental rights and freedoms is more crucial than ever. The mission of HRF is close to my heart, and I look forward to helping advance it."

Details: The HRF said in a statement that Navalnaya is "renowned for her unwavering commitment to democratic principles and human rights", as well as her unwavering support for her husband. It noted that she would bring "a wealth of experience and a passionate vision" to HRF.

Kasparov has been the head of HRF since 2012.

HRF President Céline Assaf-Boustani also welcomed Navalnaya's appointment.

On Twitter (X), Navalnaya wrote that HRF is an organisation with a mission "to stand against dictators all around the world".

