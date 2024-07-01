All Sections
House Democrats call for more Ukrainians to be trained on F-16s

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 1 July 2024, 21:25
F-16s. Stock photo: Getty Images

A group of Democrats in the US House of Representatives is calling on the Pentagon to expand training for Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots.

Source: European Pravda; Politico

Details: The lawmakers, headed by Republican Adam Schiff, support Ukraine's request for 10 more Ukrainian F-16 pilots to be trained this year and have written to ask Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to grant the request.

"The request comes at a critical juncture in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia, where the deployment of F-16 aircraft has the potential to significantly influence the outcome of the war.

By the end of the year, Ukraine will have more F-16 aircraft than they will have qualified pilots to fly them, this situation threatens to undermine the strategic advantages these aircraft could provide Ukraine," the 15 lawmakers said in a letter provided to Politico.

Last year, US President Joe Biden approved the transfer of aircraft from Norway, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine, but pilot training has faced logistical challenges.

The US lawmakers believe that NATO allies have extensive training programmes and could meet Ukraine's request for additional training. But they want the Pentagon to lead the way. They write that that "may provide the most expedient means" to expand the programme.

"This effort not only enhances Ukraine’s ability to utilise the F-16s effectively but also reinforces the broader coalition’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity," they added.

Background:

  • Major General Jan Dam, Chief of the Royal Danish Air Force, said that he expects the schedule for the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to be met.
  • He also called on all parties not to set expectations too high regarding the expected arrival of F-16s in Ukraine.
  • Denmark and the Netherlands lead the international fighter jet coalition within which Ukrainian pilots are being trained to fly F-16s.

