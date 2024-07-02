All Sections
Russians hit central part of Kherson with MLRS and artillery

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 2 July 2024, 01:30
Stele in Kherson. Stock photo: Informatyvna Khersonshchyna on Facebook

The Russians attacked the central part of the city of Kherson with MLRS and artillery on the night of 1-2 July.

Source: Yurii Sobolevskyi, First Deputy Head of Kherson Oblast Council 

Quote: "The orcs will probably not let Kherson sleep tonight. [Ukrainians often compared the Russian army to orcs in the first year of the full-scale invasion, but it is not so popular now – ed.]

They have fired MLRS and artillery on the central part of the city."

Background: Russian troops bombarded Kherson from the temporarily occupied left (east) bank of the Dnipro River on Monday, 1 July.

