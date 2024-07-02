Russians attack Sumy Oblast with drones, air-dropped mines and fragmentation grenades

The Russians carried out 31 attacks on Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast on 1 July. They used FPV drones, air-dropped mines and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 92 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne and Seredyna-Buda came under [Russian] fire." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians fired on Shalyhyne hromada with tubed artillery, and there were six explosions.

Krasnopillia hromada was hit by mortars, a Lancet UAV and fire from multiple-launch rocket systems, with 18 explosions occurring there.

In Yunakivka hromada, an FPV drone strike, artillery shelling and the dropping of VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from a UAV were recorded. A total of 31 explosions were heard.

The Russians attacked Myropillia hromada with tubed artillery, and there were 16 explosions.

They also dropped eight air-dropped mines on the territory of Khotin hromada.

Bilopillia hromada was attacked by FPV drones, tubed artillery and mortars, with eight explosions taking place.

The Russians fired mortars on Velyka Pysarivka hromada, causing three explosions.

Vorozhba hromada was hit by an FPV drone, and there was an explosion.

An FPV drone strike was also recorded in Seredyna-Buda hromada, also with one explosion.

