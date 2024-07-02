All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian border guards show "sniper-like duel" of artillery in Chasiv Yar – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 July 2024, 10:25
Ukrainian border guards show sniper-like duel of artillery in Chasiv Yar – video

Ukrainian border guards are killing the Russians using artillery with sniper-like accuracy in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: press service for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Border guards are firing using artillery at the Russian occupiers on the Bakhmut front. It hit a window and more."

Advertisement:

Details: "Two 105-calibre artillery pieces. There were days when we fired 90 shots a day. And they worked very, very well. Roughly speaking, it was like a big artillery sniper," one of the soldiers says in the video.

The Russians’ losses are being confirmed.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk OblastwarState Border Guard Service
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians near Bakhmut try to advance towards Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians keep destroying Donetsk Oblast: attacks on 2 districts leave 1 dead and 7 injured
Russians attack Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast in morning, killing 2 people and injuring 8
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: