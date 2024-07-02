Ukrainian border guards show "sniper-like duel" of artillery in Chasiv Yar – video
Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 10:25
Ukrainian border guards are killing the Russians using artillery with sniper-like accuracy in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast.
Source: press service for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Quote: "Border guards are firing using artillery at the Russian occupiers on the Bakhmut front. It hit a window and more."
Details: "Two 105-calibre artillery pieces. There were days when we fired 90 shots a day. And they worked very, very well. Roughly speaking, it was like a big artillery sniper," one of the soldiers says in the video.
The Russians’ losses are being confirmed.
