Usyk leads updated P4P ranking of World's Best Boxers
Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 11:09
World heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs), holding titles from the WBO, WBA and WBC, remains atop the updated pound-for-pound rankings, showcasing his dominance across all weight classes.
Source: The Ring
US boxer Jesse Rodriguez made significant strides in the rankings after defeating Juan Francisco Estrada (Mexico), jumping from 9th place to 5th place.
The Ring Pound-for-Pound (P4P) rankings
- (1) Oleksandr Usyk
- (2) Naoya Inoue
- (3) Terence Crawford
- (4) Saúl Álvarez
- (9) Jesse Rodriguez
- (5) Artur Beterbiev
- (6) Dmitry Bivol
- (7) Gervonta Davis
- (8) Errol Spence
- (10) Junto Nakatani
On 1 July, Usyk announced that he was "vacating" the IBF title so it could be at stake in the Joshua vs. Dubois fight. As a result, the Ukrainian lost the status of undisputed world champion, and Daniel became the full-fledged IBF champion.
