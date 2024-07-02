Usyk leads updated P4P ranking of World's Best Boxers

World heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs), holding titles from the WBO, WBA and WBC, remains atop the updated pound-for-pound rankings, showcasing his dominance across all weight classes.

Source: The Ring

US boxer Jesse Rodriguez made significant strides in the rankings after defeating Juan Francisco Estrada (Mexico), jumping from 9th place to 5th place.

Advertisement:

The Ring Pound-for-Pound (P4P) rankings

(1) Oleksandr Usyk (2) Naoya Inoue (3) Terence Crawford (4) Saúl Álvarez (9) Jesse Rodriguez (5) Artur Beterbiev (6) Dmitry Bivol (7) Gervonta Davis (8) Errol Spence (10) Junto Nakatani

On 1 July, Usyk announced that he was "vacating" the IBF title so it could be at stake in the Joshua vs. Dubois fight. As a result, the Ukrainian lost the status of undisputed world champion, and Daniel became the full-fledged IBF champion.

Support UP or become our patron!