Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief visits Liut Assault Brigade of National Police in Donetsk Oblast – photos, video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 July 2024, 12:31
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, has visited the Liut (Fury) Assault Brigade of Ukraine's National Police, which continues to repel fierce Russian assaults and constant attempts to capture Ukrainian cities in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: the Liut Brigade’s press office; the National Police of Ukraine

Details: During the visit, Brigade Commander Oleksandr Netrebko reported on the success of the Liut fighters and Russian operations in specific sectors of the front. Deputy Commander Maksym Kazban briefed him on the operational situation within the brigade's areas of responsibility.

Additionally, the head and brigade commander awarded the soldiers of the Liut Brigade with  state and departmental honours.

Subjects: warpolice
