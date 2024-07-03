China and Russia develop drone similar to Shahed – Bloomberg

Chinese and Russian companies have been developing an attack drone similar to the Iranian-made Shahed, which is actively used to attack Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to European officials familiar with the matter

Details: Officials did not identify the drone being developed. However, Chinese defence websites and several media outlets reported that China is developing a kamikaze attack drone called Sunflower 200, which looks similar to the Iranian-made Shahed 136 drone.

The officials, who asked not to be named to avoid disclosing private information, said that companies held talks on cooperation to copy the Iranian-made Shahed drone in 2023. They began developing and testing a version to send to Russia this year. The officials stated that Chinese drones have not yet been used in Ukraine.

Two officials emphasised that some countries believe that providing Russia with attack drones would cross the line of lethal aid.

A person familiar with the matter mentioned that, according to the US estimates, China is weighing whether to send fully built UAVs, but at the same time is sending kits from which strike drones can be assembled.

According to the source, the US has not yet concluded that China is providing lethal aid to Russia, though they acknowledge that other countries may have a different interpretation.

Background:

In April, it was reported that China has provided Russia with satellite imagery for military purposes, as well as microelectronics and machine tools for tanks.

