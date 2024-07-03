Russians launch missile toward Ukraine's south
Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 06:37
The Russians have launched a missile toward Ukraine’s south on the morning of 3 July.
Source: Ukraines Air Force
Details: The military initially reported that there was a missile threat from the south, but a missile was detected flying from Mykolaiv Oblast toward Odesa a few minutes later.
An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kirovohrad oblasts.
The all-clear was given at 07:00.
