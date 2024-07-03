Russians attack 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past 24 hours, wounding man

Russian troops bombarded Zaporizhzhia Oblast 386 times over the past 24 hours, wounding one man in the Polohy district.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "During the day, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 386 times. A total of eight settlements were under enemy fire."

Details: Fedorov said that one man was wounded as a result of Russian attacks on the Polohy district.

He also specified that the Russians launched an airstrike on Malynivka, they sent 195 UAVs of various modifications to Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka, carried out 10 MLRS attacks hitting Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Malynivka and Novoandriivka, and shelled Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Stepnohirsk 180 times.

