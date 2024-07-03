All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past 24 hours, wounding man

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 3 July 2024, 07:37
Russians attack 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past 24 hours, wounding man
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops bombarded Zaporizhzhia Oblast 386 times over the past 24 hours, wounding one man in the Polohy district.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "During the day, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 386 times. A total of eight settlements were under enemy fire."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov said that one man was wounded as a result of Russian attacks on the Polohy district.

He also specified that the Russians launched an airstrike on Malynivka, they sent 195 UAVs of various modifications to Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka, carried out 10 MLRS attacks hitting Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Malynivka and Novoandriivka, and shelled Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Stepnohirsk 180 times.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian strike on Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: number of casualties rises to 38
Sunday declared a day of mourning in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after Russian strike on Vilniansk
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: