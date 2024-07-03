All Sections
Russians drop bombs on Ruska Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast: two civilians injured, more may be trapped under rubble

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 3 July 2024, 11:29
Russians drop bombs on Ruska Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast: two civilians injured, more may be trapped under rubble
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the village of Ruska Lozova (Kharkiv Oblast). Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces have attacked the village of Ruska Lozova (Kharkiv Oblast) for the second time since the beginning of 3 July, and two people are known to have been injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has struck the village of Ruska Lozova with a guided aerial bomb at 09:52. A house is ablaze, and there may be people under the rubble."

Details: The official noted that two civilian men had been injured, one of them is in a serious condition.

Background: At about 02:05 on 3 July, Russian forces launched missile strikes on the village of Ruska Lozova, Derhachi hromada, leaving a woman, 65, and a man, 80, injured and damaging at least 10 houses. Early reports indicate that the Russians have targeted the village with two S-400 missiles. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]

