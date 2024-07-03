All Sections
Head of Ukrainian President's Office and US Secretary of State discuss NATO summit and Ukraine's energy security

Andrii SynyavskyiWednesday, 3 July 2024, 12:32
Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. Photo: Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has met with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State.

Source: European Pravda; Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department, at a briefing in Washington

Details: Patel stated that Zelenskyy and Blinken had discussed a number of issues, in particular the upcoming NATO summit in Washington and the alliance members' intentions to bring Ukraine closer to membership and help strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself from Russian aggression.

He pointed out that they also discussed energy security and the current efforts of the G7 countries to improve the sustainability of Ukraine's energy network and energy systems.

Quote from Patel: "The Secretary also congratulated Mr. Yermak on his historic support [from other countries] at the Global Peace Summit."

In addition, the State Department representative added that Blinken noted the "tenacious and historic defence" of Ukraine's northern and eastern oblasts against Russian offensive actions.

Background:

  • The US State Department stated that they would not discuss the wording of the communiqué for the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, despite widespread press reports about disputes over how the clause on Ukraine's membership will be formulated. 
  • Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said that she hoped the wording of the decision by the Washington NATO summit would include a statement on the irreversibility of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic course.

Subjects: NATOBlinkenAndrii Yermak
